NHRC urges an end to modern day slavery

Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Barr. Tony Ojukwu, has called for an end to all forms of modern day slavery to pave the way for full enjoyment of human rights in the country, by all the rural and urban poor, the rich, the downtrodden, the displaced and the homeless.

Ojukwu made the call in Abuja during the 2020 International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade (IDRVS).

He noted that despite the abolition of slave trade several decades ago, many countries including Nigeria were still grappling with other forms of modern day slavery, such as human trafficking, sexual slavery, child/forced labour, prostitution, enlistment of minors in military service, servitude or removal of organ for pecuniary benefits, osu, ohu and other cast systems.

Ojukwu observed that the theme of this year’s remembrance, Confronting Slavery’s Legacy of Racism Together, was apt given the fact that racism plays a role in promoting slavery. International Day of Remembrance of Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade is observed on August 23 annually.

According to him, that the long-term effects of transatlantic slave trade which also have some trappings of racism still reverberate across various societies globally, adding that, all hands must be on deck to fight the menace saying “it is high time humanity came to terms with the tenets of human rights which is targeted at enhancing human dignity, equality and respect for fundamental freedoms.”

“The relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and other regional and international human rights instruments to which Nigeria is a signatory, and condemns slavery in all its ramifications,” Ojukwu stated.

The chief human rights officer in Nigeria therefore decried the disturbing trend where young Nigerian men, women and girls are trafficked to various parts of the world including Saudi Arabia, Italy, Libya etc. in the name of searching for greener pastures only for them to become stranded and face various forms of inhuman and degrading treatments.

He disclosed that the Commission is working assiduously with relevant agencies to stem the tide of all forms of modern day slavery, servitude and other related practices.

He condemned the action of some parents locking up members of the families in solitary and inhuman confinements for years with little or no food thereby denying them of their human rights.