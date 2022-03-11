NIA crisis: Call Dauda to order expert, CSO urge Buhari

In the interest of national security experts and members of the civil societies have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the former acting Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed Dauda, to order.

The calls may not be unconnected to some publications in the media by unnamed sources and groups challenging the appointment of Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, as NIA Director General NIA in 2018, and President Buhari’s decision to extend his tenure.

The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.), had accused some unnamed former directors of the NIA of using the social media to challenge the appointment of the DG, even as he cautioned against violating the secrecy upon which the intelligence community function.

Monguno, in a press statement by the NSA Head Strategic Communication Office, Zakari Usman, disclosed that: “Appropriate action is being taken to unmask them and bring them to justice.”

According to the statement, it was the prerogative of the President to appoint the DG NIA and the appointment of Abubakar met the provisions of instrument establishing the agency under NSA Act 1986 (Cap 278 LFN).

Indications had emerged that the former acting DG may have sponsored the vexed publications in a bid to paint the DG in bad light not minding the far reaching implications on the security agency and the country.

A source within the NIA, who did not want to be named because he was not authorised to speak, told our correspondent that investigation by the agency led to their erstwhile boss.

He said, “The action is complete disloyalty and disobedience. Once you are in a system you must learn to manage every situation you find yourself.

“Leaking of documents and encouraging cliques negates the internal rules and administrative order of the NIA. It is also not good for the security of the country.”

Peoples Alliance for Indigenous Rights (PAIR), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), condemned the development as well, stating that it amounted to washing dirty clothing in public space.

PAIR National Coordinator, Isa Pai, in an interview with Blueprint Weekend the publications which entailed leaking of documents would only serve as a distraction for the NIA leadership and officers at a time Nigeria was facing daunting security challenges.

He urged President Buhari to intervene and call the erstwhile DG to order so as to save the agency and the country from further embarrassment.

He further stated that if Dauda believed in the President and the country he would not be fighting an agency he once led.

According to the national coordinator, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) provides ample alternatives resolving such sensitive issues.

Also, reacting to the development, former commissioner of Police, CP Lawrence Alobi (retd.) said: “Going by the emerging facts it is a messy situation which impacts negatively on the security architecture of the country in particular and our national security in general.

“It breeds indiscipline, disloyalty and not good for corporate image of the NIA being a major intelligence agency particularly international space.”

Speaking further he said, “He should be called to order because his action is embarrassing not only to the NIA in particular but to the national security of the country in general. His action is unworthy of a senior officer of his status.”