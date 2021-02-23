NIAS calls for immediate transformation of gazetted, ungazetted grazing reserves to ranches

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigeria Institute of Animal Science (NAIS), Prof. Eustace Iyayi, has called for the immediate transformation of all gazetted and non gazetted grazing reserves in Nigeria to ranches.

This is even as he said the Institute will be capacitating 2000 Community Animal Husbandry Officers who are Graduate Animal Scientists in the next three years to join the pool of experts in the Institute in Sustainable Commercial Ranching and Pasture Production.

Iyayi in a press conference on Tuesday said a total of 405 reserves across the country has previously been recommended in policy dialogue on Transformation of Grazing Reserves to Ranches after a joint meeting with the FAO on April 17, 2017.

“The Institute reiterates that this policy be adopted immediately.

All gazetted grazing reserves (Adamawa, 31; Bauchi 27; Borno 15; Gombe 4; Jigawa 2; Kaduna 2; Kebbi 1; Kogi 1; Kwara 1; Nasarawa 7; Niger 2; Plateau 1; Sokoto 8; Taraba 9; Yobe 17; Zamfara 6, FCT 4 and Oyo 2: 140) plus the ungazetted.

“The Institute recommends that a Commercial Pasture Production value chain should be established as part of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) and modalities for its operation on private sector basis worked out. This should be an attraction to our state government as a means of income generation and employment of youths.

“The Institute recommends that government should work with the various Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the involvement of the private sector for operationalization of the ranching and commercial pasture projects