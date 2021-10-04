NIAS set to bridge gaps of inadequate science graduates

The National Institute for Animal Science (NIAS) has embarked on moves to bridge the gap of inadequate graduates for livestock management in the country.

The Registrar of NIAS Professor Eustace Iyayi during a Validation of National Occupational Standard (NOS) for Poultry and Feed Mill Industry, lamented that the annual student admission and retention into tertiary institutions is inadequate.

He said the Institute, which is a regulatory body, is better positioned to ensure that Nigeria has adequate and skilled people in the livestock sector working along the value chain.

“The annual student admission and retention into Nigerian tertiary institutions is definitely inadequate to meet the skills requirement of the nation in general and for Animal Agriculture in particular.

“The paradox of high unemployment and huge skills-gap in a highly youthful population is a policy nightmare that must be addressed through expanded skills development initiative and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).