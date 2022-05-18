NIBIFM laments lack of maintenance culture, management of properties

The President/ National Chairman Nigeria Institute of Builders in Facilities Management (NIBIFM) Bldr Olufemi Akinsola has lamented that Nigerians lack maintenance culture and management of properties.

Akinsola who noted this during his Investiture ceremony as President/National Chairman of NAFM/NIBIFM and awards of fellows in Abuja further said 90 per cent of lifecycle of a building is being carried out by a facility which is the processes of making the building comfortable, convenient and unbeatable.

The event was themed: Facilities Management: An x-ray on stakeholders and policies.

He said the association contributes Maintenance Technology, Management ,assets and environment into facility management.

He explained that the journey of NIBIFM which started in 1993 was of the opinion that we should protect these set of people and thus created a division of NIOB called NIBIFM and affiliated it to NAFM for training and upskilling .

He further explained that NIBIFM is a child that require the support of her parent and other to grow .

Also, in a keynote speech , the Vice Chancellor Ahmadu Bello University Zaria , Prof Kabiru Bala said Stakeholders are vigorously working on policies and training packages that will optimise the practice of FM in Nigeria .

He said he forsee tremendous potentials for NIBIFM in its quest to contribute to the efforts mentioned above and others that will shape both training and practice of FM not only in Nigeria, but in Africa and around the world .

Also, the National Deputy , Association of facility said the policies of Government or any other organisation will not translate into achievement of intended goals in and by themselves.

He said all professions in the built environment are critical stakeholders in the maintenance and facility managment profession .

He said there is an urgent need to harness the value of each sub-division towards the acheivement of a cohesive ,effective and facility management of out built environment for the good of all stakeholders.

