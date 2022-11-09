NIDCOM boss applauds Nigerians on election victory in US

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has applauded the victory achieved by Nigerians that won major seats in the just concluded elections in the United States.

NIDCOM boss, in a press statement by the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Wednesday in Abuja, was elated by the development and congratulated each of them for their victories.

“Dabiri-Erewa noted with nostalgia that these Nigerians have brought not only fame to themselves but have used their God given talents, skills, hard work and resilient spirit to shore up the image of the country.

“This feat has shown their leadership prowess and ability to succeed,” the statement signed by Gabriel Odu read in part.

According to him, “Just last Night in the United States, some Nigerian- Americans won major District Representative seats; Segun Adeyina, won for Georgia state Representative in District 110, Gabe Okoye also won for Georgia State Representative in District 102.

“Others are: Solomon Adesanya, Georgia state Representative, District 43;

Tish Naghise, Georgia state Representative District 68; Phil Olaleye, Georgia state Representative District 59; Carol Kazeem, Pennsylvania state Representative District 159.

“Similarly, the duo of Dr. Oye Owolewa and Esther Agbaje were re-elected. While Dr. Oye Owolewa got re-elected to the US House of Representatives

(Shadow Representative) in Washington DC, Esther Agbaje won her seat for Minnesota State Representative in District 59B.”

He said the elated NIDCOM boss congratulated them wishing them more wisdom and knowledge in the discharge of their duties.

She also congratulated NAPAC (Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee), a Diaspora professional organisation in the US that collectively mobilises support for Nigerian Americans involved in politics and public service in the US.

“Congratulations to you all and keep making Nigerians proud, we love you and will keep celebrating you,” Dabiri-Erewa added.

