NIDCOM boss commends NIS on additional visa centres

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has commended the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on steps taken to ameliorate the hurdles faced by Nigerian in the Diaspora on visa application through the establishment of more service centres.

NIDCOM boss, in a press statement by the commission’s Head, Media, Public Relations, and Protocols Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said it was a welcome development given the unpleasant situations Nigerians living abroad face with respect of visa applications.

He said Dabiri-Erewa while commending NIS over the feat also implored the service to look into other issues affecting Nigerians in the Diaspora in other areas not covered.

The spokesperson noted that NIS, in a memo dated March 16, 2023, announced that an approval for the establishment of additional biometric visa application centres in 12 cities had been received from the Ministry of Interior.

He listed the cities as: Berlin – Germany; Nairobi – Kenya; Ottawa – Canada; Vienna – Austria; Stockholm – Sweden; Brussels – Belgium; Bern – Switzerland; Dublin – Ireland; Madrid – Spain; Cairo – Egypt; Rabat – Morocco; and Tokyo – Japan.

“The service centres will attend to Nigerians in the Diaspora that hold other countries passports and need Nigerian visas to visit home.

“The Service Centres are also available options that will ensure submission of visa requests are done other than Nigerian Embassies thereby reducing the waiting time that visa applicants have had to go through,” Balogun added.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

