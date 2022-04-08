NIDCOM boss condemns profiling, detention of Nigerians in Poland



The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has condemned the profiling and detention of Nigerians and other African nationals in Poland detention centers, stating, it’s highly unacceptable and reprehensible.

A press statement by NIDCOM Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Thursday in Abuja, said Dabiri-Erewa, stated this at the Psycho-social Trauma Clinic for Ukraine returnees organised in partnership with National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) and Project Victory Call Initiative (PVC) in Abuja.

The statement signed by Gabriel Odu, noted that the NIDCOM boss disclosed that though President Muhammadu Buhari had made every necessary arrangements for Nigerians caught up in the war situation to return home, some chose to remain in some countries like Poland.

She stressed that the most appropriate action for Poland to take was to return them back to their countries, rather than keep them in tortuous detention centers.

Speaking on the trauma clinic, “The NIDCOM boss said that the two-day clinic was the preliminary, as it will be a continuous exercise in the six geo political zones. NIDCOM has also partnered with The Sunshine Series by creating a 24 hours helpline (#112) for returnees who need counseling.”

On her part, Federal Comissioner with Refugees Commission, Mrs. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, stated: “We tend to ignore our mental health but mental health is key. As Nigerians we have a lot of resilience we have that ability, but not everybody has the same threshold when it comes to resilience and hence the need for this particular platform so that those that need extra support or extra care and assistance, can be able to access it.”

Mrs. Sulaiman-Ibrahim further stated that the NCFRMI is the focal organ for government for rehabilitation, resettlement and integration. So psychosocial support is the core of rehabilitation.

She explained that NCFRMI has offices in about 14 locations. And are ready to make their offices available to ensure that collaboration with the Project Victory Call Initiative (PVC) team and academic experts make this counseling easily accessible for the returnees.

Similarly, the Convener, Project Victory Call Initiative (PVC),Dr. Bolaji Akinyemi, commended the Chairman/CEO NIDCOM and the National Commissioner for NCFRMI and the entire team for the initiative behind the program and applauded both organizations for their immediate response.

Akinyemi stressed the importance for the prompt creation of this program, stating that trauma has caused mental and socio psychological issues. He notified the returnees that the services provided by the PVC Initiative will be free and accessible to any and every returnee with no cost to the government.

President, Nigeria Students in Ukraine, Mr Fehintola Damilola Moses, applauded the President, the Minister of foreign Affairs, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and the NIDCOM team, the Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine, Amb Shina Feege, Nigerian diaspora organisations, NGOs and all other government agencies for the prompt response and rescue of the students from Ukraine.

He decried the brutal situation and the terrifying experiences most of them faced during the war between Russia and Ukraine.