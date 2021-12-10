NIDCOM boss lauds Alaba over N13.3m to curb open defecation

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has commended Real Madrid Player, David Alaba, for donating the sum of N13.3 million to curb open defecation in Nigeria.

A press statement by Gabriel Odu, of NIDCOM Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Friday in Abuja, disclosed that, “The NIDCOM boss stated this when officials from Ecobank and the National Coordinator, Organised Private Sector, Water, Sanitation and

Hygiene (OPS-WASH), visited her in Abuja to present the symbolic Cheque from David Alaba.

“The NIDCOM chairman, who particularly acknowledged the efforts of Nigerians in Diaspora, Europe (NIDOE) and its umbrella group in Austria in facilitating the donation, urged other Nigerians in the Diaspora to emulate the laudable initiative of the Real Madrid Player, David Alaba.”

Odu noted that, “Receiving the symbolic cheque presentation, the NiDCOM boss said the gesture by the International Star, who is also an OPS-WASH Ambassador, is highly commendable.”

Meanwhile, Dabiri-Erewa has apprecaited, the vision of the Presidency and the Ministry of

Water Resources, as well as, other stakeholders in pushing for a cleaner and healthier Nigeria.

“As a facilitating body and neutral player in the project, the commission boss stated that the project of building modern toilets facilities aimed at sustainable job creation will begin in Ogun state, David Alaba’s home state,” the statement read in part.

According to Odu, she urged that Project Managers should successfully deliver in record time.

Earlier, the National Coordinator, OPS-WASH, Dr. Nicholas Igwe, noted that open defecation has been a concern to the federal government, which prompted the establishment of the WASH Initiative and a 17-Man Presidential Steering Committee; made up of individuals from the federal government, public and private sectors.

Dr. Igwe assured that the state-of-the-art waste equipment will not only better the ecosystem by reducing pollution, but will be a great source of biofuel and organic manure, job creation, and lift the economic structure in Nigeria.

The OPS-WASH national coordinator appreciated Dabiri-Erewa for her tireless efforts in linking Nigerians, home and abroad to develop the country. “Including NIDCOM as a facilitating body will effectively mobilise Nigerians in the Diaspora to key into this plan and enable the project to go a long way,” Igwe stated.

In the same vein, the Regional Manager, Premier Banking (FCT & North), Ecobank, Mr. Emeka Amadi, stated that through the bank, as the facilitating financial institution, the contribution will assist the Clean Nigeria Initiative to actualise the elimination of open defecation by 2025.

