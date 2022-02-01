NIDCOM boss visits family of Nigerian student who died in Ukraine



The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has visited the family of Fadlullah Agboluaje, a Nigerian student who died in Ukraine.

Fadlullah Agboluaje had arrived in Lviv, Ukraine, on January 8, 2022, and was reported dead, a day later, even as preliminary autopsy report indicated that Fadlullah died of pneumonia due to effect of extreme cold weather.

The commission’s Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, in a press statement, Tuesday in Abuja, said Dabiri-Erewa described the death of Fadlullah Agboluaje as unfortunate, rude shock, and avoidable.

The statement by Gabriel Odu read in part, “Filled with so much emotions and grieve, has visited the Agboluaje family in Ebute Metta, Lagos state, to console them over the loss of their son, Fadlullah Agboluaje.”

The NIDCOM boss, who was received by the family represented by Mrs Musleemah Agboluaje and her two daughters, informed the family of the immediate intervention of the Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine, Ambassador Fatai Alege, who with the consent of the deceased’s father immediately demanded an autopsy.

Dabiri-Erewa added that the Nigerian envoy had given all necessary preliminary assistance, even as she pledged that the Nigerian government would work with the family on the next steps to take on the issue of alleged negligence by the institution.

On her part, Mrs Agboluaje narrated how she had been in constant communication with her son till 11pm where he had complained of the non- functional heater in his room and requested that it be fixed but got no response from the receptionist on duty.

She disclosed that her son had sent her pictures of the room which was in a most deplorable state.