NiDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa top list of corrupt free MDAs-Group

The Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and the commission have been commended for being corrupt free and ethically responsible for the third time running within six months.

A statement by the CEO, Profiles & Biographies, Mr. Kammonke Abam, in Abuja, said an update on the firm’s research and compilation of the accomplishments of MDAs to mark the sixth anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said the assessment result is relative to the MDAs fulfilling their ministerial mandate in line with the administration’s nine-point development agenda, and his firm’s evaluation benchmark.

Similarly in October 21, 2021, the Photo Journalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN) honoured Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa as ‘The Citizens Advocate Ambassador’. This is in addition to many other awards of excellence by Business Day, The Guardian Newspapers amongst other groups.

Presenting the latest award in Abuja, the Executive Director/CEO of the Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation (CESVO), Prince Salih Musa Yakubu-led delegation said he was delighted to present the award to the NIDCOM boss because she has never been involved in any corrupt practices even while at the National Assembly.

He expressed confidence with the commission’s pro-activeness and management in handling matters of Nigerians in the Diaspora, saying NiDCOM is service compliance and is publicly accessible.

Yakubu said that he is delighted with the efforts the commission is making in attracting Nigerians in the Diaspora to invest in the social economic growth of the nation.