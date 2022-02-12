NIDCOM partners pharmacists group on community health awareness

As part of giving back to the society, the Nigerian Association of Foreign Trained Pharmacists (NAFTraPh) is partnering with Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on community health awareness.

A press statement by NIDCOM Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Friday in Abuja, said NAFTraPh President, Dr. John Ejezie, during an audience with NIDCOM Chairman/CEO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in Abuja, said association aims to promote volunteerism that would push the country to the next level through social health awareness.

The statement signed by Gabriel Odu disclosed that president of the association further stated that the association would achieve social health awareness through health education in the areas of vaccination, immunization and screening health fairs that to be organised in different communities.

He said the association was also engaged in training pharmacists on immunisation, noting the first batch was done last year with the American Pharmacists Association.

On her part, the NIDCOM CEO expressed pleasure at their passion in going down to the grassroots to give back to the communities on how to tackle their challenges.

He said the NIDCOM boss promised to synergise with the NAFTraPh to ensure that the awareness was done through the length and breadth of country.

He said the awareness would be facilitated with the States Diaspora Focal Point Officers in their various localities.

The NIDCOM boss further encouraged the association to key into the various policies and programmes of the commission including the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Trust Fund recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari; the Diaspora Investment summit among others.

She added that the energy and zeal the association showed that giving back to the society was most commendable.

NAFTraPh is a pharmaceutical non-profit organisation that helps Nigerians with pharmaceutical distribution system.

They also help hospitals integrate the services of clinical pharmacists and also educate the general community on the use of pharmaceutical products to optimise their health prospects.