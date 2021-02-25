NIFIAN elects Jaiz Bank’s MD Hassan Usman as first president

The Non-Interest Financial Institutions Association of Nigeria (NIFIAN), Thursday in Abuja elected the Managing Director of Jaiz Bank Plc. Hassan Usman as its pioneer President.

Usman was inaugurated alongside other six EXCO members to steer the affairs of the umbrella body of all corporate organisations offering non-interest financial and related services in the country for a first term of 2 years.

Those elected includes Hajara Adeola, Managing Director/CEO, Lotus Capital Limited as Vice-President; Norfadelizan Abdulrahman, Managing Director/CEO of TAJBank Limited as Treasurer; and Fatai Ola Bakare, an astute in-house legal counsel and Islamic Finance expert of SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited as the Secretary-General.

Other EXCO members inaugurated include Thaibat Adeniran, Managing Director/CEO, Cornerstone Takaful Nigeria Limited; Aminu Tukur, Managing Director/CEO, Noor Takaful Limited and Dr. Basheer Oshodi, CEO, TrustBank Arthur Limited.

In his opening address, Chairman of NIFIAN’s Board of Trustees, Babayo Saidu, said the Association was registered on 28th August 2020, and duly incorporated at the Corporate Affairs Commission under Part C of the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

In his inaugural address, Hassan Usman said the journey started more than a decade ago with Nigeria Islamic Finance Working Group, a multi-institutional platform under the auspice of EFInA (Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access.)

Usman said: “As today marks a new chapter in our pursuit, I would like to reiterate the fact that we are not there yet. This course is a journey and not a destination. While the overarching objective remains constant, the detailed operational and strategic initiatives of the Association shall continue to evolve to meet the requirements of the day.