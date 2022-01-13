Niger: 13 people killed in fresh bandits’ attack – Police



The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Monday Bala Kuryas has confirmed the killing of 13 people on Monday in Nakudna village of Shiroro local government of Niger state by bandits.

The commissioner in a statement on Thursday in Minna said the victims were killed while harvesting crops in their farms.

He said, “The Command wishes to state that on 10/01/2022 at about 1000hrs, suspected bandits/terrorists attacked some villagers who were harvesting crops in their farm at Nakundna village near Kaure in Shiroro LGA, and unfortunately, thirteen (13) persons lost their lives as a result of the attack.”

He said that tactical teams have been drafted to the scene led by Area Commander, Shiroro as details of the incident were not immediately available due to the rough terrain and lack of communication network in the area.

The Commissioner of Police condoled the families of the victims and reassured residents that the Police and other security agencies will not relent in the ongoing onslaught against banditry and other criminality in the state.

He equally admonished reporters to avoid rushing to publish stories without adequate verification to avoid causing panic.

He said, “The attention of Niger State Police Command has been drawn to a publication in the Sun news online of 12th January, 2022 and some national dailies indicating that thirty-seven (37) persons were killed in Nakundna and Wurukuchi communities, Shiroro LGA which is unfounded, baseless, and untrue”.