Niger 2019: When the masquerades unmasked themselves By Mahmud Yakubu

Many All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful and stakeholders

must still be in a fog of disbelief over what analysts would call the

‘illogical’ outing of the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani

Bello, in far away United States of America.

Bello had chosen a reputable Hausa media platform with listenership

spread across the world to vent his anger against the national

leadership of the party that brought him to limelight in a manner that

is condemnable even to an average opposition stalwart.

His grouse was the alleged and so-called “automatic tickets” given to

two serving senators from his state, David Umaru and

Abdullahi Sabi, as APC standard bearers in the 2019 senatorial

election. Umaru, Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human

Rights & Legal Matters and Sabi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media

and Publicity, represent Niger East and Niger North, respectively at the

Senate.

As one of the party leaders in the state, Bello’s vituperation may

come as a shock to party faithful and observers but it no doubt

exposes the inner thinking and body language of those we are wont to

hinge our hopes on ahead of the impending contest.

But come to think of it, what is even “automatic” about the tickets?

Is Bello feigning ignorance of the process leading to the emergence of

the two candidates, or that the action of the national secretariat

negates the party’s constitution? Why is he crying more than the

bereaved in a matter that those directly affected have since initiated

legal proceedings to redress “supposed” wrong? Whether as one of the

aspirants in the just concluded exercise Bello is qualified to condemn

the same process which he was also a direct beneficiary? Or what moral

or legal justification has Bello to challenge the senatorial primary

election in which he did not participate as an aspirant? These are

questions that would ordinarily bog the minds of those who listened to

the said interview.

For the sake of those who may not have been so privileged to monitor

the development during the said primaries, there may be need for a

rewind for clarity purpose.

Before going into the party primaries, as a critical political prelude

to the 2019 general election, the national secretariat under the

leadership as of Adams Oshiomhole had spelt out the rules of

engagement in consonance with the party’s constitution.

Flowing from deliberations reached at a related meeting in Abuja, the

Oshiomhole-led National Executive Committee, NEC, settled for direct

primaries as the mode of choosing the party’s candidates, from the

president down. All registered members of the party were to

participate in the process of determining who their presidential

standard-bearer as well as other candidates would be. The APC

constitution provides indirect and direct primary election modes.

While many governors pushed for indirect primaries (the delegates

system), a few including that of Niger flowed with the direct primary

option.

The National Working Committee then went ahead to set up the various

committees to monitor the exercise in all the states. The committee

led by former deputy governor of Edo state, Mr Lucky Imasuen monitored

the process in Niger state.

For the records, the incumbent was not the only one interested in the

governorship on the platform of APC. Alhaji Abubakar Katcha and Malam

Mahmud Sani were literally forced to give up their aspirations in

order to give him a soft landing. Even an aspirant who had paid a

whooping N21 million to the party was refused forms to

enable earn an “automatic ticket”. Bello was to emerge as a sole

candidate in the exercise conducted on 30th October through the same

process he now condemns.

However, the unexpected but premeditated happened during the conduct

of the senatorial primary especially across Niger East senatorial

district. Acts of brigandage unprecedented in the political history of

the state especially as regard a primary which is an internal party

affair was unleashed on voters and supporters of candidates not

favoured by Gov. Bello.

Following the ugly development and backed by petition from Senator

Umaru and others, the national secretariat in its wisdom, acted

promptly by cancelling the exercise and thereby averting anarchy which

the ensuing crisis would have wrought on our dear state.

With the abortive first attempt, it was instructive that the national

leadership rescheduled the exercise, which it fixed for October 5,

while drafting a new team to conduct and/or monitor its outcome. Most

of the aspirants, especially those the party leadership in the state

and by extension, Gov Bello foisted on the people as expected, could

not even survive the screening. Yet the foot solders earlier unleashed

during the first exercise attacked the hotel where the new team lodged

on the eve of the main exercise brandishing weapons and compelling the

National Working Committee members to sign results in favour of their

principals.

The thugs were to force their way in later where they seized the

electoral materials including result sheets and the rest,as the saying

goes, is history.

The question is where was the chief security officer of

the state when those agents of destruction bare their fangs? Why

would the security apparatus in the state go to sleep on such an

important and delicate day when there were tell tale signs of violence

during the earlier exercise?

The governor even went ahead to endorse the illegality that

characterized the exercise when he averred that “it was wrong to come

out that the ticket is given to the incumbent Senators depriving the

winners the ticket”. Who were the winners he was actually referring

to?

Bello has every right to be aggrieved having lost out in the power

play to replace his lieutenant with Umaru. It was not a coincidence

that the recent onslaught against Umaru is coming three days after a

ragtag assemblage certain faceless persons under the aegis of

Coalition of Niger East Youth Organisation similarly attacked the

senator through a newspaper advertorial.

Now, what would be Bello’s next step, especially

that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has already

closed the window for substitution of candidates’ list by political

parties? There could only be one possibility-rallying around a

candidate of another party to spite Umaru and by extension the APC

which platform he rose to power.

Bello should be persuaded to purge himself of the arrant egocentrism

and individualism for the greater good because the battle ahead is

supposed to be a collective endeavour. It is only when bounded

together that the broom sweeps its way through obstacles. The outcome

of the primaries has already put him at a great disadvantage having

ostracized many party faithful by getting passionately involved in the

contest. Antagonizing Umaru, a politician with cult followers across

the nine local government areas in Zone ‘B’ and beyond would be the

last straw for him. A word is enough for the wise.

Dr Mahmud writes from Minna

