Niger 2023: 241 councillors back APC guber aspirant, Idris Malagi

Up to 241 All Progressives Congress (APC) councillors and ward leaders in Niger state have endorsed Blueprint Newspapers publisher and frontline gubernatorial aspirant, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, as the next governor of the state.

The council legislators from the 25 local government areas of Niger state made the endorsement Thursday during a consultative meeting held at the state House of Assembly complex.

The councillors under the umbrella of Forum of Councillors of Niger state said the endorsement of Malagi was based on his overwhelming acceptance by the rural dwellers and his proper understanding of the problems of the state.

The motion for the endorsement of the Kaakaki Nupe was moved by the Chairman of the forum and House Leader/ Speaker of Lapai local government council, Hon. Usman Musa Usman, and seconded by Hon. Jibrin Adamu.

In moving the motion, Hon. Usman explained that the governorship aspirant has shown Nigerlites beyond reasonable doubt that he has the capacity to govern the state.

He said, “The aspirant is well known to us at the grassroot level even before he indicated interest to govern the state. He has in one way or the other touched the lives of our people who we represent at the councils’ chambers. We have the mandate of majority of our electorates to endorse Malagi as the governor of Niger State in 2023. Therefore I so move”.

Responding, Malagi appreciated the local government lawmakers for the confidence repossed in him promising to ensure good governance in the state if elected as governor.

He also promised to look into the books of entitlements due to the councillors but yet to be paid.

According to him, “I sincerely appreciate this support from you as grassroot mobilisers. I want to assure you that all issues will be addressed adequately if elected governor in 2023. As governor I will sit with you and bring out the books towards addressing issues of outstanding allowances.”

Malagi urged the council legislators to dedicate more energy to the success of the Malagi Governorship Project, adding, “It is your project, take it to the grassroot and ensure that he succeeds to become the next governor of Niger state.

“I want you to work with me to be party flag bearer at the primaries and wining the general elections in 2023.”

