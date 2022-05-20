Niger 2023: 441 councillors endorse Malagi for governor…I’ll address issues of your outstanding allowances, others, he assures 

Over 441councillors and ward leaders in Niger state have endorsed frontline governorship aspirant, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, for the next governor of the state.

The Council legislators from the 25 local government areas of the state made the endorsement Thursday during a consultative meeting with the aspirant held at the House of Assembly Complex.

Blueprint Weekend reports that the councillors under the umbrella of the Forum of Councillors of Niger state said the endorsement of Malagi was based on his overwhelming acceptance by the rural dwellers and “his proper understanding of the problems of the state.”

It was gathered that the motion for the endorsement of the Kaakaki Nupe was moved by the chairman of the Forum and House leader/speaker of Lapai local government council, Hon. Usman Musa Usman, and seconded by Hon. Jibrin Adamu.

Moving the motion, Hon. Usman said the governorship aspirant had shown Nigerlites beyond reasonable doubts that “he has the capacity to govern the state.”

He said, “The aspirant is well known to us at the grassroots level even before he indicated interest to govern the state. He has in one way or the other touched the lives of our people who we represent at the Councils’ Chambers. We have the mandate of the majority of our electorate to endorse Malagi as the governor of Niger state in 2023. Therefore, I so move.”

Responding, Malagi appreciated the local government lawmakers for the confidence reposed in him and promised to endear good governance in the state if elected.

He also promised to look into the books of entitlements due to the councillors which were yet to be paid.

“I sincerely appreciate this support from you as grassroots mobilisers. I want to assure you that all issues will be addressed adequately if I am elected governor in 2023. As governor, I will sit with you and bring out the books towards addressing issues of outstanding allowances,” he said.

The Kakaaki Nupe, therefore, urged them to dedicate more energy to the success of the Malagi governorship project, saying that “it is your project, take it to the grassroots and ensure that I succeed to become the next governor of Niger state.”

