Niger 2023: Amidst tumultuous welcome, Blueprint publisher Malagi declares governorship bid, doles out cash, cars to state APC

In a triumphant entry into Minna, the Niger state capital, Chairman Blueprint Newspapers and Kaakaki Nupe, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, announced his intention to contest the exalted governorship position of the state come 2023.

In a large convoy that stormed Minna at about 11.30am Tuesday, Malagi arrived from Abuja into the waiting hands of a huge crowd of supporters, including the high and the low who gave his entourage a rousing and tumultuous welcome at the city gate.

The branded vehicles, including the popular Keke Napep (tricycles) held the environment spellbound as the convoy moved through the Mobil station to the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) where the governorship hopeful interacted with party faithful.

He also donated some vehicles and cash to augment and support the party at state, zonal and local levels.

Fielding questions from journalists at the party secretariat, the Blueprint publisher hinted on his plan to contest the state’s top seat in 2023.

Asked if he was going for the state’s top job, he said: “Yes, it is true that I am aspiring to become the next governor of Niger state. Although, today I have come to the party office to identify with the platform I will use for my aspiration. My mission is not to declare my aspiration here but since you have asked the question, I want to tell you that I am in the race for the governor of Niger stare in 2023,” the publisher said.

Addressing APC leaders at both the state and local government levels, including other prominent stakeholders, the governorship aspirant announced a donation of 31 Sharon cars and N43 million cash for the party operations.

He explained that the donation was aimed at strengthening the party and its operations for the betterment of members.

The Kakaaki Nupe said each of the 25 local government chapters of the party would get a vehicle and donation of N1 million cash, while the three zonal offices got a bus and N1 million each.

He said the state secretariat of the party was allocated three buses and a cash donation of N15 million.

Malagi pledged his absolute loyalty to the party, urging members to sustain the unity in the state APC and Nigeria as a whole.

The governorship hopeful applauded Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for ensuring a strong and indivisible party in the state.

Malagi also commended the state party chairman, Hon. Zakari Jikantoro for providing the required quality leadership, which he said has ensured a strong and united party worthy of emulation in the state.

Responding, the state party chairman, Hon. Zakari Jikantoro, appreciated the kind donations by the Kaakaki Nupe, adding that the vehicles would go a long way in strengthening the party and its operations across the state.

On Malagi’s entourage were Blueprint’s Chief Operating Officer Salisu Umar, former deputy governor of the state, Musa Ibeto, and Senator Ibrahim Musa, among others.