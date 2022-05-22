Niger 2023: Malagi calls for decent, issue-based campaign

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Blueprint Newspapers Limited and frontline governorship aspirant in Niger state, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, has called for decent and issue- based campaigns towards a peaceful, free and fair general elections in 2023.

Alhaji Malagi who is also a public relations expert stated this at the weekend in Minna while addressing stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The gubernatorial hopeful emphasised the need for campaigners to market their aspirants/candidates to the electorate peacefully without rancor and character assassination of other contestants.

The media mogul said the deliberate spread of fake news, misinformation and disinformation were detrimental to democracy adding that “these vices should completely be avoided during the forthcoming electioneering campaign.”

Malagi who is also the Kaakaki Nupe, advised politicians and campaigners to shun the use of cheap blackmail and backstabbing, adding that they should rather be focused on issues that would sell their principals to the public.

He said, “It is important to point out the fact that we are brothers and sisters from the same family and state. We all have good intentions to develop the state but this cannot be done in the situation of anarchy. Therefore, we must allow peace to reign by conducting ourselves decently throughout the electioneering campaigns.”

Malagi expressed appreciation for the massive support he has gotten from the APC stalwarts towards his governorship aspiration especially on the party primaries, adding that “I am sure that with your support, I will have the mandate of our delegates to become the governorship flag bearer of our great party.”

