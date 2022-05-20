Niger AAC elects new exco, vows to put the people first

Niger state chapter of African Action Congress (AAC) has conducted its congress and elected another set of party executives that will pilot the affairs of the party in the state for the next four (4) years.

In a statement by the new party chairman, Aminu Danladi Abdullahi, the party said the state congress took place at the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) secretariat at Paiko Road,Tunga Minna Niger state.

The party, according to the statement, elected Aminu Danladi Abdullahi as the chairman, Mahmud Yusuf – zonal deputy chairman A, Umaru U. Mudi Danmama – zonal deputy chairman B and Lukman Ibrahim – zonal deputy chairman C.

Other elected officials were Usman Mohammed – secretary, Abubakar Sadiq Danjuma ‘Esq’ – legal adviser, Musa Ibrahim Azamaro – Treasurer, Mohammed Usman Danjuma – financial secretary, Daudu Umar – organising secretary and Musa Haruna Kallau – publicity secretary.

The party also announced the election of Mohammed Awal as Auditor, Hajiya Fatima Aliyu – women leader, Comrade Abdullahi Mohammed Baba youth leader, Abdullahi Muas – state leader, ‘PWDs, among others.

The statement quoted the newly elected state chairman, Aminu Danladi Abdullahi as reiterating his resolve to continue to build the party and put the people at heart first.

“He charged the new state executive to hit the ground rolling as the election is around the conner. The chairman explained that, democracy is best practice when it reflect the yearning and aspiration of the people.

The congress was overseen by the party representative from the national headquarters led by Hon.Victor Ohilebe, the National Organizing Secretary and Hon.Abe Makanjuola FCT state chairman of the party.

