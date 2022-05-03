Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has distanced himself from claims that the state All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed the national leader of the party, Bola Tinibu, as the preferred presidential aspirant.

He stated this Tuesday in a statement by his chief press secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, in Minna.

The statement reads in part: “The Niger state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has dissociated himself from the rumours making the rounds, which purportedly quoted him telling the visiting vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo that the state had pledged their support and loyalty to the national leader of the APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.”

He described the rumour of such preference credited to him by social media influencers/ online media as wicked and malicious orchestrated by mischief makers to cause bad blood in the polity.

He said, “As far as the Niger APC is concerned, the race for the ticket of our party is open to all. The vice president like any other eminent aspirants is free to visit the state. The party has not taken any position yet”.

He urged the public to regard the statement endorsing Asiwaju as the machination of wicked forces, whose motives is to cause disaffection.

Gov Bello urged members of the APC in the state to remain united and be on their guards, so as not to allow callous and mischief makers cause disunity in the state.

