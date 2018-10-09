Niger APC senatorial aspirants warn against name-substitution to INEC

Three Niger senatorial aspirants of All Progressives Congress who claimed to have won the party primaries have warned the national headquarters of the party not to substitute their names to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The aspirants stated this yesterday in a statement issued in Minna.

The statement signed by spokesman of the contestants, Alhmad Bima of the Niger South senatorial district, warned the national secretariat of the party that such would be detrimental to the success of the party in the 2019 elections.

‘‘We’ve heard of the plans by the officials in Abuja to replace our names with those of the incumbent senators.

We want to tell the party that doing so will elicit three things.

One, it would destroy APC in Niger state.

Two, it would tantamount to stealing the people’s mandate.

And finally, APC would lose elections in the state because the people whose mandates were stolen would vote against the imposed candidates by giving sympathy votes to other parties,’’ the statement read in part.

They said that the candidates understood the national headquarters’ desire to get the numbers to impeach the Senate President but that shouldn’t be done at the risk of losing the parties.

They argued that those that the party is trying to give automatic tickets are friends of the Senate President, adding that, “therefore, it’s improbable that they would turn around and fight him even after being given the tickets.’’ They urged the party leadership to uphold the principles of democracy by submitting their names to Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) because they won in a free and fair contest and have been accordingly issued certificates of return by the state APC.

