Niger APC ward congresses peaceful, valid – Chairman

The Niger state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Ibrahim Tachi, has described the recent ward elections of the party in the state as “peaceful and legally valid,” urging suspended members to stop meddling in the party’s affairs.

In a statement in Minna, Tachi also advised the suspended chairman of the party in the state, Engr. Jibrin Imam, to face his corruption charges in court, steer clear and stop meddling in its affairs until the determination of the case.

He said the suspension of the chairman, his secretary, Barrister Mohammed Liman, and treasurer over financial misappropriation “is still on.”

“Therefore, you and the suspended former officials have no business with the party affairs, including last Saturday’s Ward Congress of the party,” he said.

“For avoidance of doubt, there was congress in the 224 wards in the 25 local government areas of the state, and all the due process and procedures for the conduct of a party’s congresses were strictly adhered to and supervised by the congress committee from the party national headquarters, led by Senator Domingo Abende.”

He said the state chapter of the party adopted a consensus congress which went on very peacefully, devoid of any rancour under the supervision of the congress committee from Abuja.