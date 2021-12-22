Niger assembly increases state budget by N13 bn

Niger state House of Assembly has increased the state 2022 estimated budget by N13 billion from the N198 billion submitted by the executive to N211 billion.

While passing the budget Tuesday in Minna, the assembly said it was jacked up in view of improved revenue currently accrued to the state.

Presenting the report of the House Committee on Planning and Appropriation, its chairman, Muhammad Bashir Lokogoma, stated that the committee looked into various sources of revenue available to the state and discovered that some improvement could be made.

He said: “The committee looked into various sources of revenue and discovered that improvement could be made from capital receipt, refund, statutory allocation and Internally Generated Revenue.”

The passed N211 billion 2022 budget estimate now consist of N80 billion recurrent expenditure, while capital expenditure stands at N130 billion.

In his remark, the speaker, Barrister Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, commended the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation and the lawmakers for their painstaking effort in considering the 2022 appropriation bill.

Meanwhile, the state assembly has commenced three weeks recess. It will resume plenary on January 11, 2022.