Niger assembly sacks house leader, deputy

Niger state House of Assembly has removed the Leader of the House, Hon. Musa S. Nasko and his deputy, Hon. Andrew D. Jagaba over lack of confidence in their leadership.

The removal of the leaders followed a motion by the member representing Lavun constituency, Hon. Jibrin Ndagi Baba during the Thursday plenary.

Moving the motion, Hon Baba said after consulting with his other colleagues on the issues affecting the House, the members no longer had confidence in the House leader and his deputy.

He said; “I therefore moved that the two officers be removed. Other members of the House supported the motion while they nominated another honourable to occupy the position.

Speaker of the House, Abdullahi Wuse said he was not notified on the decision of the House to remove them and read the provisions of the constitution regarding the issue

However, the lawmakers nominated Hon. Muhammed A. Bala, representing Borgu as the new House Leader and Hon. Binta Mamman, representing Gurara and the only female member as the new Deputy Leader of the House.

Alhaji Mohammed Haruna, member representing Bida II, moved that the order read by the speaker be suspended and seconded by Alhaji Malik Madaki, member representing Bosso.