Niger awards N403m Minna–Chanchaga dual carriage road

Work has commenced on the reconstruction of the Minna City Gate – Chanchaga dual carriage road, a portion of the Minna – Suleja road which has over the years become nightmare to residents and commuters. The contract was awarded at the sum of N403 million.

Inspecting the mobilisation of heavy equipment to site at the weekend by the firm handling the contract, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarebe who is the chief of staff to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, said the work involved 11km of reconstruction of the bad portion of the road.

Balarabe who is also the chairman of the Infrastructure Monitoring Committee said the mobilisation of heavy-duty equipment to site by the engineering company marks the end of hardship for commuters on the road.

He said, “The road which measure 5.5 Kilometres is considered double as it is a dual carriage Road bringing the total to 11Kilometres, is to be fixed at the cost of N403 million. I therefore urge commuters to bear with the situation and any inconvenience as well as give maximum cooperation towards the success of the project.”

He stated that the state government opted for the engineering company, considering its quest for quality and standard work, bearing in mind that articulated vehicles usually ply the road daily.

In a related development, the state government has warned contractors handling road projects not to compromise quality and standards as captured in contract agreements.