Niger: Bago inaugurates 71- man transition committee 

Niger state governor-elect, Hon Umar Mohammed Bago, Thursday, inaugurated a 71- member independent transition committee in Minna, the state capital.

He said the transition and secretariat committee is mandated to take stock of all the outgoing prospects, liability, assets and advised the incoming government accordingly.

He said: “Our intentions are clear, not negative or personal, but in the interest of Nigerlites because posterity will surely judge us.”

He added that this would enhance the required development of the state.

He urged the committee to interface with officials of the current government with a view to understanding the position of the state financially, economically and otherwise, adding that they are expected to probe deeply the position of all government books, transactions as well as commitments therein.

In a remark, chairman of the committee, Ndanusa assured that they will ensure smooth take off the Bago administration in the state.

He said Niger state will soon take advantage of its proximity to FCT Abuja towards modernization and industrialization.

