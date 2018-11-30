15,333 to graduate from College of Education, Minna

College of Education Minna will on Saturday confer the National Certificate of Education (NCE) on 15,333 students in a combined convocation.

The Provost of the college, Professor Yakubu Muhammad Auna stated this yesterday in a pre convocation press conference in Minna.

He said that over 7,000 backlog of results have been cleared adding that students will get their certificates earlier than before this time around.

Professor Auna attributed delay in the issuance of certificates to the fact that the Registrar of National Board for Colleges of Education has to sign unlike those of Universities.

He commended Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for his contributions towards the enhanced development of the college; especially in areas of full accreditation are 27 programmes and infrastructural development.

He however expressed concern over the invasion of the college premises by illegal miners, adding that “it is worrisome that to note that when we pursue them from one place, they relocate to another”

The Provost lamented the high incidents of theft in the college by non-students who he explained always gain access to the premises due to lack of perimeter fence.