Niger: Court remands 53 in correctional centre for thuggery

A Minna Magistrate’s Court has ordered the remand of 53 suspects in New-Bussa Correctional Centre for alleged involvement in thuggery activities in Minna metropolis last week.

The suspects were arraigned in court on Thursday on a10-count charge of culpable homicide, conspiracy, robbery and being in procession of dangerous weapons among others.

Prosecuting Police Officer, Inspector Ahmed Saidu said the offences violated various sections of the penal code law of the country.

He argued that the criminal offences cannot be tried at the magistrate and urged the court to adjourn to another date to enable police forward the case file to the state ministry of justice for legal advice.

Presiding magistrate, Nasir Mu’azu, while remanding the suspects, condemned the act and adjourned the case to February 21 for further mention and asked the police to immediately send the file to the Ministry of Justice for diligent prosecution.