Niger Customs prosecutes 2 over illegal arms importation

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that the prosecution of two

persons in connection with the illegal importation of 189,000 rounds

of ammunition intercepted in Babana area of Niger state in July, this

year, has begun.

The Public Relations Officer of the Niger/Kwara/Kogi Area Command of

the Service, ASP1 Lomba Benjamin, disclosed this on Friday in a

statement in Minna.

“The ammunition were intercepted in July, this year, around Babana

area of Niger state. Two suspects, a driver and the man who claimed

ownership of the consignment, were arrested and have been charged to

court,” he said.

He said that the illegal ammunition were imported from Contonu, in

Niger Republic, and were being smuggled to Owerri in the Eastern part

of the country before they were incepted in Babana area of Niger state

by Customs.

Benjamin also said the man who claimed ownership of the ammunition

told the Customs that he was going to resell them to hunters in

Owerri, adding that “the ammunition were with duty paid value of N63,

504, 000.

The commander further said the Command “similarly made seizure of 514

bags of foreign rice within this month of October with duty paid value

of N8, 751, 600,”adding that “15 seizures with duty paid value of

N102,270,072 were made within July and September, this year.”

He added that the Command in the third quarter of the year generated

total revenue of N725, 505,088.79 compared with the N534, 115, 012.80

generated in 2017.

Benjamin also disclosed that the Command was looking forward to

“unprecedented performance in the last quarter of the year,” and that

it “will improve in intelligence gathering while applying diplomacy

anti-smuggling strategies in volatile bonder areas.”

