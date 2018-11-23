Niger Delta: CISLAC thumps up FG’s $177million intervention

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has lauded Federal Governments and its joint partners for the escow account and initial deposite of $177million which has restored hope in the Niger Delta region .

Its Executive Director, Auwal Ibrahim Musa, further said though the region remains the mainstay of the Nigerian economy as it social and moral environment has been completely destroyed.

At the 2nd Annual National Summit on the Niger Delta Clean-Up with the theme: ” Environment ,Wellness and the Community”, in Abuja, Auwal proffered that any approach for the development of the Niger Delta must focus on Human Development , Justice and Equity.

The ED, who was represented by a board member of CISLAC, Adeshina Oke said the purpose of the summit is to provide a platform for a multi a stakeholder interaction on promoting good environmental governance in the Niger Delta .

In his words “While we appreciate the Federal Government for it’s political will and commitment to clean up the Niger Delta, and the setting up of HYPREP as a body and a project to oversea the clean up process, we believe the gamut of processes from the emergency measure s to clean up are all targeted at ensuring environmental and community wellness”.

Also, the Executive Director of the African Centre for Leadership ,Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) Mr Monday Osasah, lamented that the postponement of the clean up commencement date and non completion of the emergency measure does not portend good for the people of the Niger Delta.

He said cleaning the Niger Delta is social justice ,and having achieved relative calm so far ,we believe that further tampering with citizens expectation by the lull and constant postponement of the clean up might be problematic .

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.