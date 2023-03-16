Niger Delta: Ex-militant leaders urge Buhari to extend PAP interim administrator’s tenure

Ex-Militant leaders from the Nine states of the Niger Delta region have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the tenure of Maj.-Gen. Barry T. Ndiomu (retd.) as the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

The Ex-Militant leaders, after an enlarged meeting held on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, also urged all aggrieved stakeholders in the region to sheathe their sword and support the tenure of Maj. Gen. Barry T. Ndiomu (retd.) to enable President Muhammadu Buhari to have a strong finish across the region.

The former militant leaders, in a statement issued and signed by Comrade Samuel Seipuolo, said that “Despite the tensions generated by the earlier threat of the shutdown of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), the Gen. Barry T. Ndiomu (rtd.) led management team however navigated the affairs of the Amnesty office and managed the collective opinions of stakeholders to ensure that the Federal Government reverse the shutdown plan.”

The group also acknowledged the achievements of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) under the leadership of the General Ndiomu (rtd.) to include the engagement of Amnesty beneficiaries and the resulting emergence of about 10 First Class Degrees and 61 second class upper honours graduates at the Admiralty University of Nigeria, Ebusa – Delta state.

“The Ndiomu led Amnesty office has also ensured the regular payment of stipends to all genuinely verified beneficiaries. The Amnesty office has also ensured that there is an existing excellent relationship with the ex-militant leaders and efforts to fracture that friendship will end in futility. General Ndiomu remains resolute, forthright and unwavering in his commitment to the ideals of the Amnesty Programme.

“Ndiomu is full of confidence in his ability to transform the ex-agitators of the Amnesty Programme into self-sufficient and well-rounded citizens of our beloved nation.

“Since his inception into office, he has had multiple productive interfaces with government and corporate agencies to ensure proper reintegration of beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“He has also ensured prompt and regular payments of stipends and allowances of Amnesty beneficiaries. Furthermore, he has restored sanity and transparency into the Programme beside demonstrating sufficient commitment towards the sustenance of peace and development across the Niger Delta region.”

