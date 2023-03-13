Niger-delta group welcomes renewed military operations against oil theft

A non-partisan group, the Niger-Delta Safe Environment Group (NSEG) has hailed renewed onslaughts against crude oil theft by troops of Operation DELTA SAFE (ODS) in the conduct of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP and other operations in the South South zone.

The group said its investigations revealed that the sustained firepower has led to destruction of many illegal refineries in the region which has in turn increased Nigeria’s crude output.

Group while lamenting that long years of illegal bunkering has caused severe damages to the environment and health of the people in the region, said several residents of the region are unknowingly carrying illnesses following massive environmental degradation, a fallout of activities of the oil thieves.

The group urged the people of the region to cooperate with the AFN to rid the region of those causing environmental health hazards and bleeding the country’s economy.

The NSEG in the statement signed by its President Ombo Princewill and Secretary Felicia Akpabio, commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor for intensifying operations aimed at protecting the environment and saving the country huge resources.

The statement reads: “Just last week, the Defence Headquarters announced that it discovered and destroyed 74 illegal refineries and arrested a total of 71 criminals terrorizing the zone.

“In addition, the troops have also recovered 209,000 litres of crude oil, 145,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 4,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 27 varieties of weapons, 468 assorted ammunition, 2 speed boats, 2 outboard engines, 8 vehicles and 4 motorcycles.

“We commend the AFN for Operations conducted at the creeks, waterways, high sea, towns and cities of Bayelsa, Delta, River State, Cross River and Akwa Ibom state respectively, which yielded appreciable results.

“For long misguided elements in our region have put our health at risk in their quest for illegal wealth. Women with pregnancy are affected, there are incidences of lung cancer etc. Not to be mentioned is the manner our sources of livelihood, fishing and farming have been greatly affected.”

