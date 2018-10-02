Niger Delta militant drums support for Buhari amnesty blueprint

Leader of the Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, Phase 2, Comrade Stephen Ebisintei, has urged the youths of the region, especially ex-agitators to support the planned review of the blueprint of the Amnesty Programme by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to them, it is the only way the programme can be all encompassing and increase choices for targeted beneficiaries of the programme and indeed the Niger Delta youths.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, Comrade Ebisintei said the planned review was in the best interest of both the youths of the region and other critical stakeholder.

It is sacrosanct to the peace and security of the region, he said.

He cautioned the people of the region to beware of those he called fair weather politicians, who, according to him wanted to deceive the people of the region by promising them heaven on earth ahead of the 2019 elections.

He argued that with the blueprint laid down by the Buhariled administration for the region, supporting the president’s re-election bid still remains the best option for Niger Delta.

“As the race for 2019 hots up, youths and critical stakeholders of the Niger Delta should beware of politicians whose stock in trade is promises without any intention of fulfillment.

We should, as a people, be more circumspect and use the 2019 election to take our destinies in our own hands.

“In the past, all we got were promises.

But we can see and testify that with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, our region has greater opportunities and it is well placed to roll back the injustices of the past.

We have seen that he has not denied the region its due in terms of appointment into key positions of government, especially, with the appointments of Professor Quaker Dokubo and Dr.

Ibe Kachukwu as the head of the Amnesty Office and Minister (State) for Petroleum respectively.

“It is without doubt that these individuals are fit in their respective offices and are working assiduously to empower youths and, of course, ensure the development of critical infrastructure in the region.

“From the benefit of hindsight, Buhari has shown that he is the only president that allows his appointees the freedom to do their work without interference, a quality that we have desired for so long, that we now have and must be protected with our votes for his re-election.

“We have to reciprocate the kind gesture of President by supporting him in 2019 so as to enable him see through his lofty and robust plans for the region in the next four years,” he pleaded.

