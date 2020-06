Niger Delta militants want Akpabio sacked in 14 days

Akwa Ibom state-based Niger Delta Volunteers (NDV), a militant group, has given the federal government 14 days to sack and prosecute the Minister of Niger delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The group in a statement issued by General Ekpo Ekpo and Capt Nsidibe Etim and made available to journalists, Thursday in Uyo, threatened to shut down oil operations in Akwa Ibom if the federal government fails to accede to its demands.

The group also urged non-indigenes and foreign oil company workers to leave Akwa Ibom as it cannot guarantee the security of their lives and property should it decide to strike.

The NDV anchored its position on the massive corruption and acts of vendetta allegedly perpetrated by Akpabio since he assumed supervisory control over the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

The militants in the statement listed their demands, including the dissolution/sack of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) and the reconstitution of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

They said the death of the executive director of finance and administration in the IMC, Mr. Ibanga Etang, was suspect and therefore insisted that a full investigation be carried to unravel the root cause of the director’s death.

The statement reads, “after due consultation with elders, youth leaders and other stakeholders across Akwa Ibom state, Niger Delta hereby demand for the immediate removal/prosecution of the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for alleged misconduct and abuse of office, the dissolution of the interim management committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and reconstitution of a substantive board of the commission.

“It will be recalled that on his assumption of office, he immediately influenced the redeployment of the erstwhile minister of state in the ministry, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) who he perceived would constitute a big barrier to his nefarious activities, and the eventual transfer of supervisory powers over the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“On a number of occasions, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio has been accused of having two major missions to accomplish as minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

“As an individual noted for possessing an ‘unforgiving spirit’ he is alleged to be moving on a well-designed path to take revenge on some of those who had crossed his path at one point in time or another and who happened to have been associated with the NDDC as current or past contractors or staff.”