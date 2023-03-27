Niger Delta: NGO groans over gas flaring, blames FG, governors 

A non-governmental organisation, We The People, has criticised the federal government and governors of the 36 states of Nigeria for allowing oil companies to continue to flare gas despite the health and environmental problems it poses in the oil producing communities in the Niger Delta region.

The executive director of the organisation, Mr. Ken Henshaw, spoke weekend in Eket local government area, during a community environmental monitoring training organised by Home of Mother Earth (Foundation (HOMEF) for Ibeno and Joinkrama communities in Akwa Ibom and Rivers states, respectively.

He regretted that each time the deadline fixed to stop gas flaring in Nigeria approaches the oil companies involved especially Shell and ExxonMobil would blackmail the Nigerian government that they would stop production and the deadline would be moved to another date.

He said: “The oil companies keep blackmailing the Nigerian government because they know that Nigeria cannot survive without oil money. What all the 36 governors know is to go to Abuja to collect money. So they will blackmail the Nigerian government, and the government will move the gas flare deadline.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

