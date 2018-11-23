Niger Delta projects: Reps fire warning shots at contractors

The House of Representatives committee on Niger Delta has warned contractors handling projects of the Ministry of Niger Delta affairs in Ondo state to complete the projects on time or face sanctions.

The Deputy Chairman of the committee, Hon. Nasiru Ahmed gave the order when he led members of the committee on oversight function to inspect projects of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in Ondo state this week.

The committee inspected six projects in Ondo state in line with its oversight function to ensure that the contractors complied with the specifications of the projects.

During the inspection, the Deputy Chairman expressed satisfaction on the extent of work done by the contractors that handled the construction of the solar street light in Ode-Aye, Okitipupa local government area of the state.

He said: “To some extent, you have given us hope despite the fact that Ode-Aye community had been in darkness for six years. With the extent of work done so far the community will have a great relief.”

Similarly, hon. Ahmed frowned at the slow pace of work at the Ode-Aye Igbotako road, the construction of Agadagba Akotogbo-Iyasan Ovia Rivers Bridge, noting that the bridge was expected to link Ondo and Edo state. He stressed that the 2% completion rate was not acceptable and the projects were expected to be 100% completed.

The committee also raised eye brow at the slow pace of the rehabilitation of Broad Street in Ode-Aye and that of Igkokoda Zion road.

According to a statement by deputy director, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Kilebi Stephen, the team also visited the skills acquisition centre, Agadagba- Obon whose contract was awarded in 2010 but was not yet completed after eight years.