Niger Delta: Reps urge licenses for modular refineries to halt black soot











The House of Representatives has directed the relevant agency of government to issue licences to competent firms who could operate modular refineries as way out of illegal refining of crude oil, which has caused the pollution of black soot in the Niger Delta area.



The House has also called for a review of the licences already issued, with a view to assisting operators to establish such refineries.





In its resolution, Tuesday, on a motion presented under matters of urgent public importance by Unyime Idem, the House further mandated the Inspector General of Police and other relevant security agencies to immediately clampdown on the activities of these illegal refineries in the Niger Delta, and prosecute those found culpable.





While also mandating the Federal Ministries of Petroleum Resources and Environment to urgently develop and implement modalities to clear off the soot currently experienced in Rivers state and other parts of the Niger Delta region, the House directed its Committees on Police Affairs, Navy, Army, Defense and Interior to investigate the alleged involvement of security agencies in the illegal oil refining in the Niger Delta region.





The lawmaker lamented that the Niger Delta region of the country has over the years been plagued by the activities of illegal oil refineries at the detriment of the lives of residents and the economy of the country.”These activities have compounded the age-long problem of environmental pollution and degradation caused by the seismic and exploration activities of the multinational oil companies operating in Niger Delta; contributing to the dramatic changes in the weather pattern being experienced in the region,” he said.