Niger Delta Youth sacks national President over ‘abuse of office’

A youth group, Niger Delta Youth Movement (NDYM) has removed Comrade Joe Jackson as its national president over alleged abuse of office.

The National Public Relations Officer of the Movement, Comrade Boboye Peretu, disclosed this in a statement titled “Notice of removal from office as the national”, and made available to Blueprint on Sunday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

Peretu who added that Jackson has been mildly reprimanded and warned on several occasion, however noted that the deputy National President Amutadi Uba Tega has been nominated to take over the position in acting capacity in accordance with the movement’s constitution.

He explained that Jackson was removed after invoking section 11(a) of the constitution during the National Executive Council meeting of the movement held last week in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

“Comrade Joe Jackson National President of Niger Delta Youth Movement has consistently abused the constitution of and desecrated the high office of the President.

“Concerned members of the National Executive Council had no alternative than to invoke section 11 (a) of the Movement’s Constitution at Owerri the Imo State Capital and subsequently removed him from office as the National President of the Niger Delta Youth Movement NDYM”, he stated.

Peretu listed some of the reasons for Jackson’s removal from office to include his alleged refusal and neglect to call for a National Executive Council meeting for more than one year inspite of appeals from National Officers to do so.

“Comrade Joe Jackson confiscated the Movement’s official vehicle and has refused to release same for official use of the Movement for more than two (2) years.

“He forged and authored a letter to total E & P Nigeria Limited Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt, Rivers State purporting that it was the NEC that approved the composition of Egi Ward/Clan Executive when he knew that it was/is the duty of the State and Local Government Executive to oversee the activities of a Ward/Clan” This is contrary section 17 (a) of the constitution

“Also Comrade Joe Jackson forged and authored a letter to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Rivers State Office purporting that it was the NEC that approved that Rivers State elections did not take place when he knew that the content of that letter was false, thereby putting the entire movement into disrepute.

“Premised on the above the Deputy National President Comrade Amutadi Uba Tega shall serve in acting capacity as the National President.”, Peretu noted.

When contacted Jackson dismissed his purported sack as the president of NDYM, insisting that the allegations against him were baseless.

He said, “I am just hearing that some people went and had an illegal meeting in Owerri. The constitution provides that I am supposed to call for the meeting. They went and had a meeting, and came out with those allegations. They cannot substantiate the allegation that I confiscated the official bus.

“I had told them many times that we had meeting that the association bus was accidented and that it is at the mechanic. But none of them has ever said okay come and show us since you said the Bus was accidented. The Bus is still at the mechanic at Deeper Life Road, off Idoro Road.

“Then they said I wrote a letter to the NDDC. I have demanded for a proof, but I have not seen that done.They also said I have not been calling for meetings, I have called for meetings several times and they refused to attend”

Jackson insisted that he still remained the National president because his removal didn’t follow due process.

He said according to NDYM constitution, a committee must be set up to investigate the allegation and if proven, two-thirds of the members must have to sit and approve his removal, stressing, “But they didn’t do that. So I am still the National President of the movement until when all these allegations are proven.”