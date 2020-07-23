Niger deputy speaker resigns

Deputy Speaker of the Niger state House of Assembly, Hon. Bako Kasim Alfa has resigned from the position.

Alfa, a member representing Bida 1 at the Assembly, tendered his resignation Thursday through a letter he submitted to the speaker and read at the floor during plenary.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abdullahi Wuse while reading the letter however did not give details of why the deputy speaker resigned.

Meanwhile, the House has nominated Hon. Jibrin Ndagi Baba, representing Lavun constituency as the new deputy speaker.

It was gathered that the resignation might not be unconnected with the crisis rocking the ruling party in the state.