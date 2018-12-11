Niger dislodges 150 cross border bandits from Sarkin Pawa forest

Niger state government has deployed security personnel to fight and dislodge over 150 cross bonder bandits said to be raiding Sarkin Pawa area of Munya local government of the state and making life unbearable for the residents.

The bandits were reported to have stormed the Sarkin Pawa forest while fleeing from Zamfara state where they have been engaged by military and other security operatives.

It was learnt that the bandits, until the state government beefed up security around the area were terrorizing residents with kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and other social vices.

The Secretary of Munya council, Aliyu Dogo, disclosed this to a team of journalists on a visit to the area at the weekend.

Dogo said the proactive action of the state government in curtailing the activities of the bandits have resulted in relative peace in the area, adding that “for some time now in Sarikin Pawa, people can go

about their normal businesses without fear. However when these bandits chased from Zamfara came to stay in our forest, life became unbearable. We commend the state government for coming to our rescue”.

The leader of the vigilante in Sariki Pawa, Saliah Mohammed, who spoke to the team, blamed the security challenge on porous boundaries of Kaduna, Zamfara and other neighboring states.

Mohammed said the joint effort of the security agencies provided by the state government in the area has reduced bandits operations in Munya and its environs.

He commanded the effort of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, for his quick intervention in securing the lives and property of the people in the local government area.

