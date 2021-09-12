Niger: Disquiet in Chanchaga over APC LG congresses

A group of concerned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state has expressed dissatisfaction over the outcome of the party’s Chanchaga local government congress insisting that it was not conducted in accordance with the party’s guidelines.

The Chairman of the group, Mohammed Yahaya Shittu, in a statement in Minna on Sunday, called for the reversal of the congress decision which returned Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed as chairman.

He said, “we are calling on the state and national executives to revert the last week congress of the party in Chanchaga because of the breach of number seventh guideline for the congress”.

He argued that Alhaji Mohammed does not have the educational qualifications to contest for the position in the first instance.

He said that the congress in the local government should be declared null and void for flauting the guidelines, adding that, “however Isah Abdulkadir who have the required qualifications should be declared authentic winner”.

The concerned members blamed the party’s state Acting Chairman, Alhaji Siadu Galkogo for deliberately disobeying Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s instruction to cause the current crisis while urging the state party leadership to urgently intervene for peace and tranquillity.

When contacted, the State APC Organising Secretary, Ahmed Bello Gunna said that all party guideline were strictly followed, adding that the congress in Chanchaga was rancour free, fair and all inclusive as was the case in all other local governments in the state.