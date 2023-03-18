Niger: 2023 governorship election peaceful, seamless – Bello, Bago 

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has described the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections as peaceful and seamless.

The governor stated this after casting his vote at the Mustapha Alkali Polling Unit, Kontagora Saturday.

He commended the electorate for turning out to exercise their franchise.

“It has never been this easier in the previous elections. The process is very seamless, the turnout is not too bad. Electorates should vote peacefully”, he said.

Also, the governorship vandidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Bago, has described the election as peaceful, transparent, free and fair.

He stated this at Bida in an interview with journalists after casting his vote at Bida

He commended INEC and the officials for the early arrival of electoral materials, describing it as a very good development.

Bago expressed gratitude to the voters for their peaceful conduct, attributing the large turnout in the area to awareness creation.

“The process of accreditation was very efficient and smooth; I am impressed with the general conduct of the election,” he said.

