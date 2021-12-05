Niger engendering rapid growth, development of Nigeria – Osinbajo

Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo weekend described Niger state as key in engendering rapid growth and development in the country.

He said this propelled the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to recently approve the reconstruction of many federal roads in Niger state out of the nine roads selected in North central part of Nigeria.

Prof. Osinbajo stated these at Wadata Palace, Bida, during the turbaning ceremony of four illustrious sons of Bida Emirate by Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar.

He said: “The Federal Government acknowledge the fact that Niger state is key in engendering rapid growth and development in the country . This propelled the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to approve the reconstruction of many federal roads in Niger state out of the nine roads selected in North central Nigeria.”

The vice president, who was the special guest at the event, said the Nupe Kingdom has a critical role to play particularly in the agricultural sector, noting that between July to September 2021, agriculture alone contributed up to 30 per cent of the country’s GDP.

“This administration also understands the importance of ensuring that all Nigerians have a sustainable standard life of living and we must ensure that all are gainfully employed in legitimate economic activities,” he said.

He commended the Estu Nupe and chairman of Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, for sustaining the rich cultural heritage of Nupeland and uniting them. He described him as a quintessential leader and a rallying point to all Nupe people.

In his remark, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state commended the Estu Nupe for all his efforts at ensuring cordial relationship among all the traditional rulers in the state, pointing out that it has translated to peaceful coexistence amongst the seven emirates in the state.

The governor also appreciated the traditional ruler for the conferment and turbaning of some of the illustrious sons of his emirate.

Earlier, Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Abubakar, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for approving road reconstruction in the state, saying that the roads, when completed, will put to an end the untold hardship road users are experiencing.

He said those turbaned were carefully selected based on their immense contributions to the development of Nupe Kingdom.

