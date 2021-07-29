Niger establishes vehicle administration, traffic management agencies

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has assented to the laws establishing the Agency for Vehicle Administration as well as that of an Agency for Traffic Management in the state.

At a press briefing in Government House Minna Thursday, the governor said the Motor Vehicle Agency is mandated to register Motor Vehicles, issue and renew Motor Vehicle Licenses as well as issue Road Worthiness Certificate among others.

According to him, “the Traffic Management Agency is to ensure general superintendence and management of the road and Waterway Traffic matters, deter and apprehend road traffic and Waterway offenders as well as establish and maintain traffic information and control center”.

He said that the two agencies are epochal because they have far-reaching roles on the present security situation in the state stressing that government is approaching the challenges holistically.

He said, “the agencies when established, will ensure safe transportation for the people, enhance revenue generation for government and create avenue for youth employment in the state”.

He assured that the agencies, whose activities will cover the entire state, will be provided with the enabling environment and necessary logistics such as vehicles and digitalized equipments to support their operations.

The governor applauded the state Assembly for the timely passage of the Bills into Law and reiterated his administration’s resolve to a genuine partnership with the legislature.

