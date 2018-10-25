Niger gov, APC commended over Umaru’s return ticket

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state and the state leadership of the All Progressives Congress have been commended for returning Senator David Umaru as the party’s senatorial candidate for the forthcoming 2019 election.

A group of youths from Niger East under the auspices of Zone B Youth Movement, gave the commendation in Minna yesterday at a rally to appreciate the government and party leadership over the return ticket for the senator.

Speaking with journalists, the chairman of the movement, Kabir Ibrahim said the youths from the senatorial district were fulfilled with the turn of events and final results of the primaries which returned the senator to contest for the seat in the 2019 senatorial election.

“Let me also on behalf of Senator Umaru thank and appreciate the state government for providing the level playing ground during the primaries. To the leadership of our party in the state, we remain indebted and grateful for the unalloyed support and fraternity granted

our candidate during the primaries.”

He appealed to those who lost in the election to join hands with the winner in the spirit of sportsmanship for the development of the zone, adding that in every contest, there must be winners and losers.

Ibrahim advised Umaru to remain focused in attracting developments to the zone, adding: “we encourage you to continue to serve the course of our people diligently.”

