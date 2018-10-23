Niger gov mourns Kutigi, says he was legal giant

Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello has expressed shock

over the demise of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice

Idris Legbo Kutigi, who died yesterday at a London hospital after a

brief illness at 79.

The governor, in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary,

Jibrin Ndace yesterday described the demise of the legal luminary as a

great loss to the country, the state in particular and the legal

profession where he distinguished himself.

Governor Sani-Bello eulogised the iconic legal giant whose

contributions to the development of the justice system in the country

he described as ‘‘immeasurable.’’

He noted that the late Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi was ‘‘a uniquely

endowed Nigerian, a man of integrity who has indeed paid his dues in

the service of his country in particular and humanity in general.’’

The governor commiserated with the family, Nigerlites and Nigerians

over the loss and prayed Allah to grant his soul eternal rest and make

Aljannah Firdausi his final abode.

Born on December 31, 1939 in Kutigi, Lavun local area of Niger state,

Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi served as Attorney General and Commissioner

for Justice of the state before he was appointed High Court Judge.

The late legal icon joined the Supreme Court in 1992 and was appointed

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on January 30, 2007 and served in that

capacity until December 30, 2009. He was the Chairman of the National

Constitutional Conference superintended by former President Goodluck

Jonathan.

