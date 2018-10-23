Niger gov mourns Kutigi, says he was legal giant

Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello has expressed shock
over the demise of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice
Idris Legbo Kutigi, who died yesterday at a London hospital after a
brief illness at 79.
The governor, in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary,
Jibrin Ndace yesterday described the demise of the legal luminary as a
great loss to the country, the state in particular and the legal
profession where he distinguished himself.
Governor Sani-Bello eulogised the iconic legal giant whose
contributions to the development of the justice system in the country
he described as ‘‘immeasurable.’’
He noted that the late Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi was ‘‘a uniquely
endowed Nigerian, a man of integrity who has indeed paid his dues in
the service of his country in particular and humanity in general.’’
The governor commiserated with the family, Nigerlites and Nigerians
over the loss and prayed Allah to grant his soul eternal rest and make
Aljannah Firdausi his final abode.
Born on December 31, 1939 in Kutigi, Lavun local area of Niger state,
Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi served as Attorney General and Commissioner
for Justice of the state before he was appointed High Court Judge.
The late legal icon joined the Supreme Court in 1992 and was appointed
Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on January 30, 2007 and served in that
capacity until December 30, 2009. He was the Chairman of the National
Constitutional Conference superintended by former President Goodluck
Jonathan.
