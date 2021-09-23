Niger gov redeploys commissioner over selection of Sarkin Sudan

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has redeployed the state Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji over his alleged incompetence in handling the selection of a new Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora.

The governor stated this on Tuesday night in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Matane.

According to the statement, there have been misgivings and petitions against the process of selecting the traditional ruler of Kontagora, contrary to the directive of the governor.

“Therefore, to reinforce the State Government’s neutrality in the election process, a review of the process has been directed by Mr. Governor. In this regard, the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji has been temporarily moved to Ministry of Youth Development.”

Matane explained that the governor had directed the Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs to conduct transparent and accountable election of the new Sarkin Sudan, which took place on Sunday, 19th September, 2021 , adding: “However, the aftermath of the election was followed by petitions and misgivings.”

He said the Commissioner for Youth Development will take over the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to carry on the process of electing the new emir of Kontagora.