Niger gov succeeding in infrastructural development – Commissioner

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state is focused and success-bound towards the provision of infrastructural development and socio-economic advancement of the people, the state commissioner of Information and Strategy, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris has said.

Idris stated this at the weekend in a press briefing in Minna.

He said the governor has performed excellently in providing democratic dividends to the people in the past five years of the administration.

According to him, “Governor Bello has already performed meritoriously in the execution of numerous projects. For example, the administration has completed the construction of several roads across the state while others are at various stages of completion.

“The administration also gave priority to the provision of infrastructures in revamping the education sector which was in decay at the beginning of our first tenure. We have touched other areas including Agriculture, Health, Water Resources and Youths/Women empowerment. It is abundantly clear that in this first year into the second tenure, Governor Bello is success bound.”

He explained that the government is also committed to the welfare of the state civil servants including payment of salaries, adding that full implementation of minimum wage will soon commence as government and labour are putting finishing touches to clear the way for smooth implementation.

He said, “Our government will not fail Niger state civil servants, Government is committed to improving the welfare of its workers and enhancing training and capacity building towards ensuring efficiency of the service.

Idris said the state has been rated as first in the country in the prudent management of finances by the federal government adding, “the government has been very strategic in the deployment of financial resources in the development of the state.”