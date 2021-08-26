Niger gov wants states joint operations to end banditry, kidnappings



Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has called for joint operations of the affected states to end the nefarious activities of bandits and kidnappings.



The governor stated this when he visited Ma’undu in Mariga local government Area of the state which has been deserted by members of the community for about one year now due to banditry activities.

He said, “There is the need for synergy among the states affected by the activities of the bandits, as individual state efforts would not yield the desired results.”



He said that although there are no bandit’s camps in the state, bandits usually come in from neighbouring states particularly Zamfara state to carryout their nefarious activities and go back.



He maitained that the state government will continue to make every effort to secure affected communities like Ma’undu which has diverse agricultural potentials so as to prevent food shortage in the area.



He said that his visit was to also boost the morale of the over 300 security operatives including vigilantes that librated the community and to assess damages inflicted on the community.



Governor Sani Bello commended the security operatives for their gallantry in pushing the bandits out of the community and promised continued support to the security personnel especially in the areas of logistics and welfare for optimum results.



“Your efforts will not go unnoticeable, I am glad I am here today to associate with you, to feel part of what u feel and see the difficulty in accessing the terrain”, he said.



The Governor enjoined the security operatives to remain focused and be wary of informants adding that families of the security personnel who paid the Supreme price will be taken care of by the government.



Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police Niger State Command, Monday Bala Kuryas explained that there have been lots of security operations against the bandits, assuring that the combine forces will not relent in its efforts to restore peace in the society.



It was learnt that Ma’undu is a farming community with about a thousand houses, surrounded by four other major communities.